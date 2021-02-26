Nigeria: Kano Approves N1.2bn for Additional Work On Cancer Centre

26 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Yakubu

Kano — Kano State Executive Council has approved the release of N1.2billion being revised estimated cost for additional works that involves the construction of concrete roof slab at the Kano Cancer Treatment Centre (KCTC) situated at the premises of Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu, Kano.

The state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano, said the world class cancer centre is the brain child of the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje aimed at improving healthcare delivery in the state.

He said the approval followed recommendation by the technical review committee set up to come up with comprehensive bill of quantities, programmes of works and harmonised contract document.

Malam Garba stated that other additional works include the construction of second floor roof slab and roof trusses option; ventilated louver façade; led-lining in CT-simulator; aluminum cladding in bunkers; perimeter wall fence and entrance gate; road network/civil works/landscaping among others.

The commissioner also revealed approval by the council amounting to the sum of N647, 615, 810.00 for the settlement of 2017, 2018 and 2020 external examination outstanding registration fees for the National Examination Council (NECO); National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) and the National Board for Technical Education (NABTEB).

The council, he added, has ratified executive approval of N171, 482, 476.12 granted for the equipping/furnishing of the upgraded Dandalama and Kachako Cottage Hospitals in Dawakin Tofa and Takai local government areas of the state respectively.

He said while upgrading works on Dandalama Primary Health Care (PHC) has practically been completed waiting for equipping/furnishing works to facilitate its commissioning, the Kachako PHC has reached advanced stage of completion.

Garba also disclosed that the council has ratified the executive approval granted for the relocation of street light facilities from Miltara Roundabout-Dawanau-Dawakin Tofa at the total reevaluated sum of N152, 838, 221.88.

He said the displacement exercise was informed by the ongoing construction of works along Kano-Katsina Road dualisation project by the federal government.

The commissioner revealed approval by the council for the release of the sum of N22, 450, 000.00 for the procurement of special education instructional materials.

Read the original article on Leadership.

