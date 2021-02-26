Africa: Continent's Confirmed Covid-19 Cases Near Four Million

Lisa Ferdinando/U.S. Secretary of Defense/Flickr
(file photo).
26 February 2021
allAfrica.com

As of February 26, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,868,959.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 102,825 and 3,434,842 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,509,124  - and 49,667  people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 482,514 ), Tunisia ( 231,298 ), Egypt ( 180,640 ), Ethiopia ( 156,112 ), and Nigeria ( 154,476 ).

For the latest totals, see the  AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University ( world map ) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
'A Great Loss' - South Africans Mourn Minister Jackson Mthembu
U.S. Re-Engagement with WHO Praised Amid Covid-19 Response Probe
Govt Invests in Covid-19 Research, Vaccine Drive in South Africa
Zimbabwe Govt Tightens Lockdown Rules as Covid-19 Cases Soar
Global Scientists Double Down on SARS-CoV-2 Variants Research
Zimbabwe's Health System Exhausted by Covid-19 Second Wave
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.