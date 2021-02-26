Africa: Continent's Confirmed Covid-19 Cases Near Four Million

As of February 26, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,868,959.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 102,825 and 3,434,842 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,509,124 - and 49,667 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 482,514 ), Tunisia ( 231,298 ), Egypt ( 180,640 ), Ethiopia ( 156,112 ), and Nigeria ( 154,476 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University ( world map ) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.