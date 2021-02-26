Ghana: Huawei, Ghana Connect Millions in Rural Areas

25 February 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Savious Kwinika

Johannesburg — HUAWEI and the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) have partnered to connect millions of people in the rural areas through an innovative solution by the former.

An estimated 3,4 million people in 172 rural areas will be connected through the RuralStar Pro solution rollout, which makes it possible to provide voice and mobile broadband services to remote villages.

The rollout will increase Ghana's mobile coverage rate from 83 percent to 95 percent.

The announcement has been made at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2021.

David Guo, President of Huawei Wireless Network Site Product Line, noted that 600 million people in the world still have no access to mobile connectivity.

"The RuralStar Pro solution could provide connections for these uncovered areas at the optimal cost and fastest speed," he said.

This solution integrates a baseband unit (BBU), a remote radio unit (RRU), and a relay device into a single module, enabling one module one site.

The power consumption of each site is less than 120W. The head of a village can deploy it independently and have an engineer configure it remotely.

Guo said this significantly reduced the end-to-end cost of deployment, and a return on investment can be expected within three years.

In the Ghana project, GIFEC will be responsible for construction.

Local operators will run the service. Profits will be split between them.

Over 400 RuralStar sites have already been deployed.

Abraham Kofi Asante, CEO of GIFEC, said more than 2 000 RuralStar sites would be deployed.

He said this would give an enormous boost to the local economy.

Guo said in the three years since its initial launch, Huawei's RuralStar had been continuously evolving.

- CAJ News

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.