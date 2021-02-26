Africa: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku - We're Here to Bring Back the Love

Ghana midfielder Abdul Fatawu Issahaku said the Black Satellites' main objective at the U-20 Total Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021 is to win the trophy and bring back the love to Ghana.

"We're here to bring back the trophy, just send the trophy back to Ghana and bring back the love. We believe in ourselves, and I believe in the whole team that we're taking the trophy to Ghana," Fatawu told CAFOnline.

The Black Satellites finished Group C in third place, but qualified to the quarterfinals as one of the best two third placed teams to face Cameroon in Nouakchott on Thursday in a quarters thriller.

The 16-year-old midfielder started all Ghana's group matches, scoring twice against Tanzania and Gambia. He introduced himself with a stunning goal against Tanzania on his tournament debut.

The Steadfast FC playmaker noticed Tanzania goalie Mgore off his line on the half hour mark and took a brilliant shot a few yards away from the halfway line, dipping beyond the shot stopper and into the net increase their lead.

"It is not a new thing to me, I always do it. I always watch the goalkeeper whenever we're playing anytime the goalkeeper makes a mistake to come out, I put it behind him," noted Fatawu.

"Before the game my coach called me and talked me, he said he believes in me and I can do more than what I used to do so I have to just try and play all out. When I was going to the stadium I made my mind and said I was going all out and play for Ghana too, that made me perform."

The clinical dynamite who's liken to Black Stars legend and former African Player of the Year Abedi Pele was only drafted into the Satellites squad after they qualified for the tournament.

Abdul was with the Black Starlets in Togo for the Total Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, Morocco 2021 WAFU B qualifying tournament.

The soft-spoken but efficient youngster couldn't hide excitement to be included in the U-20s squad.

"I was so happy and it is so amazing to be part of the team, because I just went to the WAFU B U-17 tournament in Togo after the tournament I was promoted to the Black Satellites," he told CAFOnline with a broad smile.

"At the U-17s I was among the big boys but here, I'm one of the youngest players," the Black Starlets skipper added.

The diminutive attacking midfielder operates behind the two strikers but can also play across the field as he told CAFOnline.

"I'm mostly played just in front of the midfielders but I can play across the front positions.

"Whatever the coach wants I will do it for him because he's the coach so wherever he wants to plays me I will play there."

Idol

Coach Abdul Karim Zito has liken the youngster to Ghana and African football great Abedi Pele, father of current Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, who is the idol of Fatawu.

"Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Andrew Dede Ayew these are the players I used to learn from, especially Ayew he is my senior and I always watch his videos. He always wants to win and that's the mind-set I have as well."

The highly rated Fatawu plays in the Ghana local league with Division One Zone One club Steadfast FC but says his ambition is to continue his development in Europe.

"I'm hoping and praying for things to go well, because am hoping after this tournament I will be happy to also be in Europe to continue my career.

"I'll still work hard to make things possible so that we can go outside of Ghana and continue my development," Fatawu concluded.