Africa: Ousmanou - Jang Junior Must Be Himself

Scorer twice during the Total U-20 AFCON, the young Cameroonian striker Junior Sunday Jang is overwhelmed by superlatives and comparisons with the attackers who wore the jersey of the Indomitable Lions, but his coach prefers to see him chart his own path.

"He is young and full of qualities, but he can still improve. He has a plus that is undeniable," says the coach of Cameroon U-20 Christophe Ousmanou about his striker who scored Cameroon's first two goals that led them to the Total U-20 AFCON, Mauritania 2021 quarterfinals, where they will face Ghana in Nouakchott on Thursday.

Junior Sunday Jang, whose father played for the Indomitable Lions in the 1996 AFCON, started to get comparisons with illustrious Cameroonian strikers like Roger Milla and Samuel Eto'o. But the Cameroonian coach refuses to find any similarities or connections.

"He must be himself and draw his own path. He is in a learning phase and the last thing he needs is comparison with other persons. this would be the greatest danger," Ousmanou told CAFOnline.com, after preferring to rest his forward during the last group 4-1 win over Mozambique.

"When you're a young footballer, it's important to learn from everyone. But it's just as important to cultivate your own personality," Ousmanou insisted.

"Junior Sunday Jang knows that he still has a lot of work to do, and we as coaches are here to help him take the levels and move forward," he added.

After being chosen Man of the Match against Uganda, Junior Sunday Jang declared all his joy and pride in wearing the Cameroon jersey.

"I was still very young so I couldn't watch him play", Junior referred to his father, ex-Cameroon international Sunday Jang. "I only see pictures and videos of him playing, and that makes me really happy," he told CAFOnline.com.

"He always tells me I cannot do it just because he was a former footballer, but I have to work hard every day to get better. When I look at his photos and watch his videos, it gives me power and strength because I want to be like my dad and even do better.

"My dream is to play for a great European team, and I also want to defend my country's colors and make my family and friends proud. I want to do more than my dad, and my goal is to be the best player and top scorer in this tournament," the 18-years-old concluded.