Gambia: Former Army Boss Says Jammeh Was Not Comfortable After He Received Information About Captured West African Nationals

For over a year, TRIAL International and Human Rights Watch interviewed eyewitness sources regarding the events of 2005 in the Gambia. This is what we discovered...
25 February 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Former Chief of Staff of the Gambia National Army Thursday testified that former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh was not comfortable with the information he received from then Interior Minister Ousman Sonko following the capture of West African nationals in 2005.

Retired Colonel Assan Sarr said they were with Jammeh at the Maccarthy Square on July 2005, but Jammeh had to go State house shortly after he received information about the captured West African nationals including Ghanaians, Togolese, Senegalese and Nigerians.

He said Sonko spoke to then Navy Commander, Sajor Fofana, for him to arrange a boat that would transport the migrants from Barra to Banjul.

Sarr said the vessel that brought the migrants from Barra to Banjul was called GNS Fatima and was escorted by members of the State Guard and other Security Personnel.

