Gambia: STA President Harps On Quality Education At Gambia College

Lamin Fatty, the newly elected leader of the Student Teachers Association (STA) at the Gambia College School of Education has promised to work with the administration to maintain quality education at the College, the oldest tertiary learning institution.

President Fatty made the promise during the handing over ceremony of the fourth executive council to the fifth executive council of the association.

The students of the Gambia College School of Education on Thursday, 28th of January, 2021, elected a new executive that will oversee the affairs of the students as enshrined in the association's constitution.

Fatty said his primary objective is to safeguard the academic interest and welfare of the students.

Fatty said his dream is for the Gambia College to continue to having quality education as indicated in its motor; "Enter to learn and ready to serve".

"My executive has put in place many plans, among them includes the issuing of students grades, timetable and registration on time before the start of any examination or a new trimester. My team shall continue to engage the different stakeholders involved to see the welfare of the students are enhanced," he said.

The student leader said he will create a platform called "Students Dialogue" that would serve as an opportunity for students of the School of Education to meet and discuss issues affecting them and propose the way forward.

In the area of sports, Fatty said his executive will continue to organize Interdepartmental tournaments such as football, basketball, handball among other sporting activities, and outstanding players will be selected to represent the school in football and other sporting games outside the college.

In the area of transportation, the president said his cabinet will continue to engage the college administration in order for them to provide means of transportation to the students, especially those living far places.