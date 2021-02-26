Somalia: MP Jesow Calls FGs to Learn From Tigray War & Use Military Force to Succumb Rebellious Jubaland & Puntland

Dahir Amin Jesow, a Somali Member of Parliament (MP) in the House of Representatives, has accused Puntland and Jubaland of failing to implement the 17 September agreement.

Speaking During an interview with a local TV station MP Jesow called on the federal government to learn from Ethiopia's Tigray region accusing Jubaland and Puntland being against the federal government and indicated they may end up in the same situation as Tigray region 'for disobeying orders from the federal government'.

"The ongoing fighting in Ethiopia came after they rejected an order from the government, there is no difference between them (Jubaland and Puntland) and the TPLF," MP Jesow said.

"The government supposes to holding elections after every four years but there are people who do not want that to happen," he added

The MPs remarks come barely a week after Puntland leader Said Abdullahi Deni accused President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo of planning to govern the country "by force" opening up publicly on his two years private talk with the Somali president Farmaajo.

Deni claimed that President Farmaajo boasted about having amassed wealth, troops and patriotic forces that will support his endeavour.