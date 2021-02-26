Somalia: Saudi, Somali Envoys Discuss OIC Cooperation

25 February 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Saleh Hamad Al-Suhaibani, Saudi Arabia's permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met with his Somali counterpart Dr. Abdur Razzaq Sead Abdi on Wednesday.

The envoys discussed ways to enhance their cooperation as the OIC aims to serve Islamic causes in the midst of current challenges.The two sides also discussed areas of joint Islamic action and how to best serve the OIC and its 35 active bodies and institutions. Al-Suhaibani said cooperation and coordination among the organization's bodies are a top priority for Saudi Arabia.

Abdi stressed the importance of lasting peace, stability, and development within Somalia. He also praised the Kingdom for the humanitarian support and developmental contributions it provides to the Somali people.

