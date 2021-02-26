Sudan Officially Launches Samarat Family Support Programme

Khartoum — Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok started the procedures to launch the Samarat Family Support Programme in the Jebel-Aulia Locality in Khartoum state yesterday.

The federal Ministry of Finance announced the launch of a pilot of the Family Support Programme Samarat, meaning 'fruits', last year to reduce the impact of economic reforms on low-income families by improving social protection systems and safety nets and by providing financial aid.

At first, the programme will target South Darfur, Red Sea state, Kassala, and Khartoum and it will then be rolled out in all the other states.

At a celebration ceremony in Khartoum, PM Hamdok explained that the programme aims to achieve the main ideals of the great December revolution, represented by the slogan 'freedom, peace, and justice'. He called the support programme a 'practical realisation' of the transitional government's connection to its people.

He also explained that this is a long-term programme to support people, and that people are 'the foundation of any progression'. He called on families to register for the programme, which will provide them with monthly financial support.

The Prime Minister has praised regional and international partners, organisations, and citizens for their support to the programme.

Both the World Bank and the European Union have supported the Samarat programme with grants. Together they contributed 370 USD to the programme.