Malawi Secures $4.8m From European Investment Bank for Upgrading Airports With Electrical Systems, Runway Lights

26 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Government, through the Ministry of Transport, has rolled out a 4.8 million US dollars project aimed at rehabilitating and upgrading high and medium voltage electrical systems, including runway edge lights at the country's Chileka International Airport and Kamuzu International Airport.

The rehabilitation works, to be carried out by a Chinese company, will be completed in 12 months with electrical engineers and project managers expected to arrive in the country next month [March].

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport, Andrew Mthiko said government secured funds from the European Investment Bank, through the Existential and Aviation Upgrade Programme being implemented in the country.

"You will call that since Chileka Airport was constructed and commissioned in 1950, as government, we have not done much in terms of rehabilitation in the electoral system. The same apply to electoral system at Kamuzu International Airport since its commissioning in 1970s we have not done much of rehabilitation.

"So, we have commenced a project where we would want to design and build and install high and medium voltage electoral system on all our airports," Mthiko said in an interview monitored by Nyasa Times on taxpayer-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

He further said that they will put new transformers and change some of the switch gears, which enables them to add the voltage to the Escom power at the facilities to ensure that pilots are able to spot the airport from a far.

"We will be introducing new transformer substations in these airports. We identified and signed a contract with a Chinese Company and the contract amount is around 4.8 million dollars," he added.

Mthiko stated that the contractor will design, supply the equipment and rehabilitate the facilities' electrical system.

"To date, the contractor has managed to manufacture the equipment that we need and we expect the equipment to arrive in the country in April. We are expecting that by the end of this year, we would have made substantial progress," he asserted.

Chileka in Blantyre is Malawi's second international airport after Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, the nation's capital city.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.