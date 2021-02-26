Ghana: Tema Youth Pip Danbort to Extend Unbeaten Run

25 February 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Tema Youth inflicted a 1-0 win over Danbort FC in their Division One League (DOL) match day nine encounter at the Nungua Zimmerman Park.

The Tema-based team thus extends their unbeaten run in the competition, picking up six wins and three draws.

It was Evans Osei Wusu's 67th minute strike which amassed all three points for the visitors.

The home side looks more fruitful upfront and created the best of chances but failed to make them count.

The backline of Ruben Hennessey and Philip Amoah were resolute to deny the home side the opener.

Despite enjoying greater possession, Tema Youth kept their composure to ensure the first half ended goalless.

Minutes after recess, Tema Youth gave the home side a run for their money by pressing for the opener.

After 67th minutes, Evans Osei Wusu fired home the only goal of the game after he latched on Appiah Daniel's pass.

Later, a decent volley from Evans Osei was saved by goalkeeper Joseph Annan Ayi to deny the visitors a second goal.

The last 20 minutes was dominated by the visitors who went close again but goalie Joseph Annan Ayi went to their rescue again.

In search of an equaliser, Danbort introduced Jeffery Kumin for Haruna Namtongba to add bite to the attack but it was Tema Youth who went close again with two decent chances but failed to grab the second goal.

