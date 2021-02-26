Ghana: NPP Group Accuses Former DCE of 2020 Electoral Defeat

A group aligned to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region has petitioned the president and Regional Executives of the party not to reappoint their former Bongo District Chief Executive (DCE).

They claim that the DCE, Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga, was unfit to oversee happenings in the district on behalf of the President.

In the statement issued at Bongo, the group highlighted 19 alleged misdeeds perpetrated by MrAyamga since he assumed office and stated that due to the allegations, their former DCE was not qualified to be reappointed.

The group accused him of causing the defeat of the NPP in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections in the Bongo Constituency and had taken their tolerance for weakness, thereby insulting their intelligence.

"Our DCE continues to undermine the intelligence, tolerance, and leniency of members of the party in the constituency to a level, which members can no longer tolerate, withstand and accommodate," the statement said.

They also complained that MrAyamga had denied party agents payment due them after the 2020 elections and misappropriated funds meant for the party for his own parochial interest.

However,MrAyamgahas described the allegations as "unfounded" and "untrue" andhence written to the party's regional secretariat in response to the accusations, saying, "I will not engage in any "social media" exchanges with my accusers because I believe the party is capable of handling the issue.

According to him, the group was doing so to paint him black to make their favourite get appointed to represent the government in the district and noted that "at the end of the day, the appointing authority will make the decision to either keep me or appoint another person since my work is there for everyone to realise".

"In all issues the supreme interest of the party reigns so I will wait for the hierarchy of the party to make a pronouncement on the issue," MrAyamga said.-myjoyonline.com