Ghana: Medeama Silence Eleven Wonders

25 February 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Prince Opoku Agyemang scored on his return to Medeama in their 2-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders yesterday.

Agyemang connected beautifully to open the scoring on 26 minutes at the Akoon Park.

The former Cape Town City loanee combined effectively with Ahmed Toure to give the Mauve and Yellows a well deserved victory.

Toure outwitted Rashid Mohammed to set up Opoku Agyemang for the opener.

Coach Samuel Boadu introduced Ahmed Toure, Opoku Agyemang and Abass Mohammed in a fearful trio against the Sure Wonders side.

The home side dictated the pace of the game in the first half but the visitors took control in the second half.

Ignatius Fosu's side showed depth and quality in the second half controlling the tempo of the game following the introduction of Salifu Ibrahim.

Substitute Joseph Tetteh Zutah made it 2-0 after he lobbied the ball past goalkeeper Abdulai Ibrahim five minutes from time. -Ghanasoccernet.com

