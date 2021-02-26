Ethiopia: A Return to the Status Quo - a Precondition to Resolve Border Skirmish

Ethiopia has shown maximum restraint in dealing with the border skirmish with Sudan prioritizing regional peace and the age-long relations of the two countries.

Despite being in the receiving side of the aggression, it is still calling on the other side to open the door to solve the issue peacefully and diplomatically.

But if the other side is as committed as Ethiopia to resolve the issue peacefully, it should work to fulfill the precondition to pursuing diplomatic engagement. That precondition is of course a return to the previous status quo.

Very recently, the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed that Ethiopia is ready to sit around the table to resolve the border dispute with Sudan in a peaceful manner in a moment the Sudanese Army returned to where they were before November six, 2021.

As has been repeatedly stated, the Ethiopian government strongly believes that the conflict being trumpeted by the Sudanese military wing could only serve the interests of a third party at the expense of the people.

Following the aggression by the Sudanese's government's military wing by invading some border areas, Ethiopia is tolerating the Sudanese forces prioritizing peace and diplomacy. And it is a must that the Sudanese side follows suit.

Ethiopia is calling for the return to the status quo before November 6, the day the Sudanese military forces conducted organized attacks using heavy machine guns and armoured vehicles around the Ethio-Sudanese border.

Since then, Sudan's military wing has been continuing illegal activities along the border areas. The forces looted Ethiopian farmers' agricultural products, vandalized their camps and hampered their harvesting. A number of civilians have been murdered and wounded.

Hence, it is a right call from the Ethiopian side for a return to the status quo as Sudan has breached the century-old 1902 boundary treaty in delimiting the Ethio-Sudan border and the 1972 exchange of notes to solve the border issues peacefully.

True, the provocative behavior of the Sudanese military forces will also cause damage in both countries. That is why since the start, Ethiopia opted to deescalate the tension than anything else.

Ethiopia still maintains its position to handle the Ethio-Sudan border skirmishes peacefully with a diplomatic approach despite the Sudanese side's continuing military buildup in the disputed area.

True, it is difficult to assume or speculate what officials in the Sudanese military wing are thinking by inciting such an unnecessary border skirmish when it is very clear to an observer that it is not in their country's interest other than a third party.

The recent actions taken by the Sudanese side did not resemble the cordial relation that exists between the two countries. The action taken by the Sudanese military wing is a threat to the age-long partnership between the two countries. It is also a breach to previous border agreements.

Undermining regional stability and peace to the people of Horn Africa, the Sudanese military seems to be impulsively implementing a third party's interest to incite war in the region.

Hence, the Sudanese people and government should seriously consider this and stand for peace in the region. Hence, the first step to a viable and amicable solution to the issue is to return to the status quo before November six and then sit on the negotiation table.