Ethiopia: Adwa's Victory Great Lesson for This Generation - Minister

The fact that all Ethiopians come together and won Italy's aggression against Ethiopia during that difficult time is a great lesson for the current generation, Minister of Culture and Tourism Hirut Kassaw (PhD) said.

The 125th Adwa Victory Day is being celebrated in Assosa, Benishangul-Gumuz State under the motto "Adwa National Unity Emblem."

Minister Hirut said during the celebration that this generation has to repeat Adwa's victory through accomplishing the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Adwa's victory is an invaluable asset for all Africans and black people, she stated.

"If not our forefathers and foremothers achieved this historic victory, our history and the history of Africa would not have been as it is now," she said.

"Today we have our own culture and history because of Adwa's victory."

She said this generation is making a colorful history to complete the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) by working day and night, adding that, the Dam will brighten the future of Ethiopia.

She called upon the current generation to protect the country from the modern day enemies and gossipers who are trying to divide and conquer the country.

Benishangul-Gumuz State President Ashadli Hassan on his part said all Ethiopians were able to overcome their differences and defeat the invading Italian army.

The secret behind the Victory unity and solidarity of Ethiopians against the invaders, he added.

Currently, poverty and backwardness on the one hand as well as internal and external extremists on the other hand are trying to undermine the sovereignty and dignity of Ethiopia, he said.

Ethiopians will shine again like Adwa's victory when they are united and determined to break poverty, backwardness, and extremism, he stressed.

Accordingly, the current generation is building modern Ethiopia through undertaking mega national projects like the GERD.