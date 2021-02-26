Ethiopia: Community Who Do Not Name Their Children Up to Three

The Borena people live in Kenya and Ethiopia. In Borena culture, naming a child just as it is born is not an accustomed culture of the community. Rather they can wait until the child gets three.

According to Huqaa Kunnii, resident of the place, Borena people do not rush to name their children just after they are born. They wait until the child gets three.

Until you name them, you just call them by random names of your choice, he added They only occasionally hold naming ceremonies. So it can sometimes take up to three years to name a child.

"There are seasons to do this. When a child is toddler, if you have the means you can call on people to name the child. If you do not have enough, you can ask your relatives to help you prepare the ceremony. That is how we name a child," he said.

The actual day of the ceremony is decided by the elders. The festivities include blessings, singing, eating and dancing; and can last for three days. After the day the child is named, parents' names also changed. They will be called by their children's name such as Duuba's father and mother. This is our forefathers' culture. That is why we take it seriously," he remarked.