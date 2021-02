Members of the Ethiopian community living in the U.S. said the volume of tweets in the fifth edition of the counter disinformation campaign spirals to 132.7K and 96.3K in six hours under #UnityforEthiopia and #JusticeforMaikadra respectively.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Ethiopian American Civic Council Campaign and Media Director Seyoum Assefa said rational voices have started to be heard loud in cyberspace in revealing the truth about the overall situations in Ethiopia.