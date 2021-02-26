Ethiopia: Junta's Mouthpiece Admits Various Crimes Committed By Released Prisoners

25 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mulatu Belachew

The now- defunct TPLF Junta's mouthpiece has admitted that gang rapes, property looting and killings have been committed by prisoners who were purposely released by the Junta when it waged war against the federal government.

One of the Tigray Media House (TMH) workers and mouthpieces of the TPLF Junta Stalin Gebreselassie told the blind supporters of the defunct

TPLF Junta on a recently televised program that : "This time there are large number of criminal elements operating in the city of Mekelle.

When news broke out that Ethiopian army was making its way to Makelle, the Tigray state police forces and the prison officers disbanded abandoning their course.

As result of this, prison doors left opened and all the hard core criminals escaped and joined into the community."

He said that these criminals are operating in the city in particular in the rural areas specially the noted ones. "These criminals have been harassing the people, involving in violent robbery and committing other kinds of crime.

This time the most shocking and sad thing is that Tigray is being robbed by its own people . At the time the entire world against us, it is disheartening to see such thing happening between us."

"It is extremely sad to see the youth engaged in large numbers in such activities. Everyone is sad to have this situation. The entire community is disheartened.

The information that is coming out of Mekelle is that when you want to catch the taxi, the safest thing is to do is go down the taxi ranks. This is because the taxi and the mini buses on the ranks are well known and registered.

Therefore even if the crime is committed in these vehicles they can be traced," he advised.

