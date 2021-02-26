Ethiopia: Police Apprehend Group of Criminals in Mekelle

- Deputy Administrator refutes rape allegation

Members of gang groups have been captured by the joint operation of the Federal Police Force and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) in Mekelle, City Mayor disclosed.

The City's Mayor Atakilti Haileselassie told the Ethiopian Press Agency that group of criminals who had been committing crimes including looting and vandalizing public and private property in various parts of the city captured by the ongoing operations.

"The groups have been executing various organized crimes taking advantages over the current situation in the city."

Noting that the operation is part of the crime investigation which is being carried out by the Federal Police and ENDF, Atakilti stated that the investigation has uncovered scores

of crimes including killing of civilians and looting of public and private property.

He added that the operation was successful in disarming militants who have been

carrying out several crimes in different parts of Mekelle and even in police stations. Also, the ex-members of the state security force residing in the city are successfully disarmed.

The city administration has set up a peacekeeping taskforce, comprised of ten youths in each of the lower echelon of the city and tasked them to inform unusual situations to the law enforcement organs.

By the same token, peace ambassadors are being deployed in the city to educate the public on ways to form elected administration.

Atakilti highlighted that on the eve of its collapse, the now-defunct TPLF junta deliberately released all inmates detained in Mekelle prisons thereby causing lawlessness and disorder and falsefully accused of federal forces for the damage.

Meanwhile Deputy Administrator of Tigray's North Western Zone, Mulubrhan Haile refuted rumors about the execution of sexual assaults by members of the Federal Police mentioning the outlaw group intentionally created state of lawlessness by releasing over 10,000 prisoners including those convicted of rape.

Noting that conspiracy politics is the main identity of the TPLF clique, the deputy administrator stated that some members of the criminal faction arrested whilst committing rape wearing ENDF and Eritrean Army uniforms.

The clique distributed uniforms of the ENDF and Eritrean Army for sexual offenders so as to harm the reputation of the disciplined Ethiopian Army.

Also, residents gave their testimony about inmates released by TPLF committed the rape.

"There is a testament that the ENDF is working day and night to bring back people of Tigray to their normal lives and the interim admiration has been working with the police force to crush the criminal clique and restore peace and order in the state," he noted.

BY GETAHUN LEGESSE & HAILE DEMEKE