Ethiopia: Experts Put Forward Ideas for Vibrant HPR

Legal experts urged the law making body to be much more vibrant in preventing human right violations, fund abuses and maladministration as the previous ones.

In his exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Senior legal expert Amdegebriel Admassu said that the nation requires vibrant members of parliament (MPs) genuinely representing the people, working hard for the rule of law, effectively overseeing the executive bodies keeping parliamentary diplomacy. He also said that the parliament started to be vibrant though not as expected especially over

the last two and half years; this has to be well consolidated and the next one is expected to be much more candid and true representatives of citizenry of their respective constituencies.

He said, "We need visionary, educated, experienced, and patriot MPs in the future. The new parliament must have a clear understanding of the politics of our country, the region and the world.

Over the past years, there were widespread violation of human rights, waste of resources, and corruption in our country. Instead of addressing these problems and getting them corrected, members of the parliament were largely silent and followed a sluggish pace."

As to him, MPs were passing laws that go against the Constitution as they were under the influence of the executive bodies. This fashion has to be changed and members of the parliament who can formulate strong policies that can take our country out of its current predicament are badly required.

He also stated that the government has to further broaden the political landscape to make the parliament where the various voices of the people are heard properly.

Dejen Yemane (Ph.D candidate), law lecturer at Wollo University, on his part said that the former members of the parliament issued repressive laws like anti-terrorism, media, and Civil Societies' Organizations laws, and others.

He also said that the laws promulgated by the parliament didn't reflect public interest; instead they were guardians of the interest of a particular political party.

Hence, the country needs a parliament that not only makes laws but also enforces them and oversees the executive bodies properly.

"The MPs should act as firm representatives of the respective electorates, not as individuals as well as they must be true representatives of their voters," he indicated.