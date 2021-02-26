Ethiopia: City Signs 1.2 Bln Birr Worth Road Projects

Addis Ababa City Roads Authority yesterday signed a contract to build six road projects covering 17kms at a cost of over 1.2 billion Birr in different parts of the city.

Briefing journalists about the construction, Authority Director General Eng. Moges Tibebu, said the main purpose of constructing the road is to reduce the challenges the city's residents have been facing and the construction will last from nine to nineteen months.

According to the Director General, of the road projects, some 9.24 Kms will be made asphalted and the remaining 7.77 Kms around condominium areas will be upgraded to Cobblestone status.

Kotebe Kidanmehirt, Beshale condominium, Timer 3 condominium roads (Furi Hana, Bereket, Fanuel, Wotader Sefer, and Beshale) are the areas where the roads to be constructed.

Besides, the Authority has signed lighting projects contract with Wagwago Trading and Varayeti Electero mechanical Engineering so as to solve problems related to bright light.

He further stated that communities around project areas are expected to benefit much out of it as they the many social, economic and other relate problems are going to be addressed upon completion of the roads.

"The Authority had this year reached 18 road projects with an out lay of 8.4 Bln Birr which cover 102 Klms length. These projects are expected to provide more than 6,000 citizens with job opportunities,' he added.

Yared Tesfaye, Manager at Varayeti Electero mechanical Engineering signing the contract with Authority told The Ethiopian Herald that his organization has been installing the road side lights across the country.

According to Yared, his organization will apply LED technology to reduce power consumed in the road side lights, which has not yet been employed. The technology enables to minimize 60 up to 80 percent of power consumption as it has played crucial role in reaching out to areas baffled with electric power shortage.