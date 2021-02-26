Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 55 New Infections, 17 Recoveries

Luanda — Angola registered, in the last 24 hours, 55 new cases, 17 recovered patients and one death.

According to the clinical bulletin, of the new cases 38 were diagnosed in Luanda, 5 in Huíla, 5 in Zarie, 5 in Cabinda, 1 in Bié and 1 in Cuando Cubango.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 10 months to 73 years, 32 are men and 23 women.

The death, according to the report, was registered in Luanda province, involving an 83-year-old Angolan citizen.

Of those recovered, 10 reside in Luanda, four in Uige, two in Bié and one in Huíla.

The country has 20,695 positive cases, with 502 deaths, 19,238 recovered and 955 active.

Of the active cases, one is critical, 10 severe, 25 moderate, 24 mild and 895 asymptomatic.

The laboratories processed 1,013 samples.

In the country's treatment centres, 60 patients are hospitalised, while in institutional quarantine centres there are 44 people.

The authorities have 1,598 contacts of positive cases under surveillance.

