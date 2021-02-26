South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 1 676 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 509 124.
Province
Total cases for 25 February 2021
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
193815
12,8
Free State
79787
5,3
Gauteng
403528
26,7
KwaZulu-Natal
328122
21,7
Limpopo
61781
4,1
Mpumalanga
70662
4,7
North West
60631
4,0
Northern Cape
33792
2,2
Western Cape
277006
18,4
Unknown
0,0
Total
1509124
100,0
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 999 322 with 31 862 new tests recorded since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
5 069 615
56%
17 438
55%
PUBLIC
3 929 707
44%
14 424
45%
Total
8 999 322
31 862
Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, 144 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 7, Free State 25, Gauteng 14, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, Limpopo 22, Mpumalanga 10, North West 41, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 13 which brings the total to 49 667 deaths
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 424 401, representing a recovery rate of 94%
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
11276
182 152
387
Free State
3220
69 949
6 618
Gauteng
9561
389 755
4 212
KwaZulu-Natal
9549
309 113
9 460
Limpopo
1862
58 842
1 077
Mpumalanga
1251
68 021
1 390
North West
1167
56 260
3 204
Northern Cape
666
30 793
2 333
Western Cape
11115
259 516
6 375
Total
49 667
1 424 401
35 056
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 52 647 as of 6 pm 25 February 2021.