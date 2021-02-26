South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 1 676 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 509 124.

Province

Total cases for 25 February 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

193815

12,8

Free State

79787

5,3

Gauteng

403528

26,7

KwaZulu-Natal

328122

21,7

Limpopo

61781

4,1

Mpumalanga

70662

4,7

North West

60631

4,0

Northern Cape

33792

2,2

Western Cape

277006

18,4

Unknown

0,0

Total

1509124

100,0

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 999 322 with 31 862 new tests recorded since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

5 069 615

56%

17 438

55%

PUBLIC

3 929 707

44%

14 424

45%

Total

8 999 322

31 862

Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, 144 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 7, Free State 25, Gauteng 14, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, Limpopo 22, Mpumalanga 10, North West 41, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 13 which brings the total to 49 667 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 424 401, representing a recovery rate of 94%

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

11276

182 152

387

Free State

3220

69 949

6 618

Gauteng

9561

389 755

4 212

KwaZulu-Natal

9549

309 113

9 460

Limpopo

1862

58 842

1 077

Mpumalanga

1251

68 021

1 390

North West

1167

56 260

3 204

Northern Cape

666

30 793

2 333

Western Cape

11115

259 516

6 375

Total

49 667

1 424 401

35 056

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 52 647 as of 6 pm 25 February 2021.