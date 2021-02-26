Angola: Over Three Billion Kwanzas Invested to Mitigate Drought in Cunene

25 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — About three billion Kwanzas have been invested in 2019 in the opening of 171 water boreholes and the purchase of 20 trucks to mitigate the effects of drought in Cunene, the provincial governor said on Thursday.

Speaking to the press at the end of the National Water Council meeting, Gerdina Ulipamwe Didalelwa, said the start of the second phase, which provided for the opening of 200 more boreholes, is conditional on financial availability.

The governor predicted a severe drought due to the irregularity of the rains and to the fact that the rainy cycle is from November to April, thus compromising the agricultural season and the water reserve for human and animal use.

She informed that the drought has already forced the displacement of close to 987 people to the riparian areas of Calueque, taking in people from Curoca and Cahama, while others have headed to the Gambos and Xangongo areas.

