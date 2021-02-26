Angola: State Collects Over 355 Billion Kwanzas in 33 Privatised Assets

Luanda — At least thirty-three State assets have been privatised, from 2019 to 2020, since the implementation of the Privatisation Programme (PROPRIV), contributing to the treasury with AKZ 355 billion, the Institute for the Management of State Assets and Holdings (IGAPE) reported today.

Of this amount, over 200 billion accounts for the value of the purchase options provided for in the contracts ceding the right to operate the textile units, which may be acquired by the respective operators, between 8 and 15 years of operation.

According to the chairman of the board of IGAPE, Patrício Bicudo Vilar, amongst the 33 sales were three benchmark companies, specifically Comandante Bula (ex-SATEC), located in Cuanza Norte province, in the municipality of Dondo, and África Têxtil, in Benguela.

He also mentioned TEXTANG, in Luanda, in Cazenga municipality, as part of the group.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting of the National Inter-ministerial Commission for the Implementation of the Privatisation Programme (PROPRIV), he noted that the process of selling off the breweries, where the state held 1 percent in Cuca, 4 percent in EKA and 1 percent in Ngola, had come to an end.

"Those stakes were sold, complying with the rules, with the value of reserves. The contractors were the companies themselves," the CEO of the Institute for the Management of State Assets and Holdings (IGAPE) pointed out.

