Namibia: Nam-Bots Discuss the Areas of Water Infrastructure and Sustainable Development

26 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The President HE Dr. Hage Geingob and Botswana's Mokgweetsi Masisi this week discussed within the framework of a win-win partnership, matters of mutual concern for the two countries during a one-day working visit in Windhoek.

The two discussed the areas of water infrastructure and sustainable development, Namibia's presidency said in a statement.

Furthermore, the two Heads of State also exchanged views on post-COVID-19 economic recovery and access to COVID-19 vaccines, as well as regional and international issues, the presidency added.

The working visit of President Masisi to Namibia follows an official visit to Namibia in January, where the two leaders held bilateral consultations on matters pertaining to border security and economic cooperation.

The two countries of late have been strengthening bilateral engagements, with the most recent being the 6th session of the Botswana-Namibia Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) held virtually on February 16 to 18.

As members of the Southern African Customs Union and the Southern African Development Community, Namibia and Botswana cooperate in the fields of trade, health, defence and security, agriculture, education and transport, the presidency said.

The President HE Dr. Hage Geingob and Botswana's Mokgweetsi Masisi during a one day visit on Thursday (Photo by Namibia Presidency).

