Uganda: Bobi Lawyers File Affidavit to Support Petition Withdrawal

Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor
Bobi Wine in a police van after his arrest in Luuka District on November 18, 2020.
26 February 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

The legal team representing former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court as one of the critical steps to realising the withdrawal process.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo directed Mr Kyagulanyi's legal team to fulfill all the requirements of Section 61 of the Presidential Elections Act, by having one of them, swear an affidavit in support of the voluntary withdrawal of the petition.

The affidavit was made by Mr Nkasha Ssekajja assisted by Lukwago & Co. Advocates. The same was filed on Wednesday evening.

"I am one of the applicant's lawyer in this matter, well conversant with the facts and issues relating to this application and the petition from which it arises and depose this affidavit in that capacity," Mr Ssekajja states.

"I, together with other lawyers on the team representing the applicant (Mr Kyagulanyi), have interviewed him and confirmed that his decision to withdrawal the petition has not been influenced by any corrupt bargain or consideration from the respondents (Mr Museveni, EC and AG) or any other person,» he adds.

Counsel Ssekajja explained that their client instructed them to file additional evidence to bolster his case but court rejected it, forcing him to withdrawal his petition.

"Owing to the foregoing, the applicant (Mr Kyagulanyi) found it inadvisable to proceed with the petition without the evidence that was disallowed by court and therefore, instructed us to withdrawal the petition, hence the instant application," Ssekajja avers.

With the filing in of this affidavit by one of Mr Kyagulanyi's lawyers, the remaining issue is for the court to gazette the withdrawal notice in the government gazette.

The Chief Justice on Wednesday, explained that withdrawing a presidential election petition is not done casually like other election, it has to be gazetted first.

He said once the gazetting is done, the parties, will be summoned at a shortest notice possible most likely early next week to hear out the application for withdrawal.

President Museveni's legal team has filed a reply to Mr Kyagulanyi's applicantion seeking leave to withdraw the petition.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.