press release

Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, will this afternoon, Friday, 26 February 2021, visit Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to monitor progress on the vaccination programme.

This follows the launch of phase 3B of the vaccination programme led by the Medical Research Council (MRC) on 17 February 2021.

Details of the visit are as follows: Date: Friday, 26 February 2021 Time: 13h00 Venue: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, 26 Chris Hani Rd, Soweto.