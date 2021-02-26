South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Launches Sector Wellness Intervention Programme, 26 Feb

The Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa invites members of media to a virtual launch of the SILAPHA Wellness Intervention Programme which will be held on Friday 26 February 2021 from 14:00 to 16:00 streaming live from State Theatre.
Minister Nathi Mthethwa took a decision to create a platform for South African Cultural and Creative Industry Practitioners so that there is an open engagement on addressing wellness challenges in the industry inclusive of depression, legal, financial management matters as a proactive rather than reactive intervention.
Facilitating the virtual event will be Ms. Masechaba Khumalo and Mr. Stoan Seate.
The event's programme will feature a panel discussion by Minister Mthethwa engaging with Ms. Florence Masebe, Mr. Gaby Le Roux, Ms. Gigi Lamayne, Mr. Jack Devnarain, Ms. Lillian Dube, Ms. Joy Mbewana, Advocate Nakedi Ribane, Advocate Steve Kekana as well as Ms. Mathapelo Foster.
