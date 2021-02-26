South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Launches Sector Wellness Intervention Programme, 26 Feb

25 February 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa invites members of media to a virtual launch of the SILAPHA Wellness Intervention Programme which will be held on Friday 26 February 2021 from 14:00 to 16:00 streaming live from State Theatre.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa took a decision to create a platform for South African Cultural and Creative Industry Practitioners so that there is an open engagement on addressing wellness challenges in the industry inclusive of depression, legal, financial management matters as a proactive rather than reactive intervention.

Facilitating the virtual event will be Ms. Masechaba Khumalo and Mr. Stoan Seate.

The event's programme will feature a panel discussion by Minister Mthethwa engaging with Ms. Florence Masebe, Mr. Gaby Le Roux, Ms. Gigi Lamayne, Mr. Jack Devnarain, Ms. Lillian Dube, Ms. Joy Mbewana, Advocate Nakedi Ribane, Advocate Steve Kekana as well as Ms. Mathapelo Foster.

NB: To adhere to COVID regulations media is encouraged to RSVP prior to attending.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 26, February 2021

Time: 14h00- 16h00

Venue: State Theatre, Pretoria

The event will also be streamed live from DSAC social media platforms as follows:

DSAC platforms

Facebook: @SportArtsCultureRSA

Youtube: @SportArtsCultureRSA

Instagram: @SportArtsCultureRSA

Twitter: @SportArtsCultur

SILAPHA PLATFORMS:

Facebook/Twitter/Youtube: @Silapha_

Media RSVPs: Sharon Maphutha, cell: 08478892286/dlaminylisa@gmail.com OR Mr. Madimetja Moleba, at cell: 066 301 4675 / madimetjam@Dsac.gov.za.

Other enquires:

Ms. Zimasa Velaphi (Head of Communications and Marketing), Cell: 072 172 8925 / Email: Zimasav@dsac.gov.za

Ms. Masechaba Khumalo, (Spokesperson to the Minister), Cell: 066 380 7408 / Email: Masechabak@dsac.gov.za

