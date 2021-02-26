Gambia: Fisherman Reportedly Killed At Kudang

Tragedy struck the community of Kudang in the Niamina East District of the Central River Region when Bambo Darboe, a 56-year-old fisherman was reportedly killed by an unknown individual (s), The Point has been informed.

The deceased, our source, added was found dead in Kudang with his eyes removed and his neck seriously butchered. However, the security in the region, who suspected foul play have embarked on a man hunt for Mr. Darboe's killer(s).

Meanwhile, our reporter has been reliably informed that two other individuals were sometime seriously wounded by unknown individuals at the same village.