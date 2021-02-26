Gambia: GRA Extolled for Unprecedented Revenue Performance in 2020

25 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The board chairperson of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Lucy Faye, has applauded the staff and management of GRA for the unprecedented revenue collection in 2020.

She said despite the negative impact of the deadly coronavirus, GRA was able to exceed its revenue goal for 2020.

While addressing GRA staff during the first leg of the board of directors and top management's visit to the Authority's outlets within the Greater Banjul Area, Faye advised the staff of GRA to endeavour to embrace the slogan of GRA that was put in place during the formulation of the GRA Strategic Plans 2020-2024; that "GRA is your GRA" and "GRA is our GRA."

She urged the GRA staff to continue protecting the image of GRA, adding that "your work is very important in the sense that the whole economy depends on your action and activity. Therefore protecting the image of GRA should be your first priority."

Madam Faye further extolled GRA under the supervision of the Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe for what she called "excellent revenue performance registered in 2020."

She further urged GRA staff to tighten their belts as there are challenges ahead of them in 2021.

For his part, Commissioner General Darboe returned gratitude to his staff and management without whom, he said, that would have not been possible. He said all the achievement is due to the high level of commitment, cooperation and team spirit among his staff.

He challenged them to continue in the same spirit in maintaining the image of Authority as GRA is a highly respected corporate institution in this country.

