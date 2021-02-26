Gambia: 2 Ambassadors Present Letters of Credence to Foreign Minister

25 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Tuesday 23 February received copies of Letters of Credence from the Ambassadors of Belgium and the Kingdom of Spain accredited to The Gambia.

The first to present copies of Letters of Credence was His Excellency Mr. Hubert Roisin, the Ambassador of Belgium to The Gambia. The next to present Letters of Credence to the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs was Her Excellency Ms. Olga Cabarga Gomez, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to The Gambia.

The envoys indicated their countries' commitment to strengthening relations between The Gambia and their respective countries in various areas of interest.

Belgium

The Foreign Minister urged the Ambassador to work towards strengthening ties in the areas of trade and in offering more scholarship opportunities for the youth. He recalled his days working at the EU Office in Brussels and how opportunities can be tapped in the interest of the country's teeming youthful population.

He expressed appreciation for the partnership and support registered between The Gambia and Belgium.

Kingdom of Spain

Foreign Minister Tangara thanked the Government and people of the Kingdom of Spain for the good amount of support given to The Gambia in the area of education and agriculture, which he said has been beneficial to the national development of The Gambia. He appealed for more areas of cooperation to be reached in order to avail youth the opportunity to achieve their dreams in the country.

State of Qatar

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to The Gambia, His Excellency Faisal Fahad Abdallah al-Mane'a, paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Mamadou Tangara.

Minister Tangara welcomed Ambassador Faisal and used the opportunity to acknowledge the strong bilateral ties between The Gambia and the State of Qatar. He assured that The Gambia would continue to enhance the already cordial bilateral relation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.