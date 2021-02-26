Gambia: Yankuba Jarju Scores Debut League Goal for Cholet

Gambian striker Yankuba Jarju scored his first league goal for his French third tier side, Cholet during their 2-1 home win over Creteil in their week twenty-one fixtures of the French National 1 (third division league) played at the Stade Pierre Blouen on Saturday.

The 24-year-old scored his side second goal with a fine strike in the 73rd minute of the second half, after Yoann Le Mehaute scored the opener in the 11th minute of the game.

Kevin Farade scored the only goal of the game for Creteil in the 53rd minute which was not enough to bring them back into the game.

The goal was the first scored by the former Real de Banjul player after four games for his new side.

Cholet is currently sitting fifth position in the French third tier league with 30 points after drawing goalless with Laval in their previous game.

The former Generation Foot player signed for French third tier side Cholet after mutually terminating his Pau contract in January 2021.

Jarju scored over 13 goals for his former Ligue 2 side Pau in two seasons.

Jarju became a professional player in 2018 after signing for French side Pau FC from Senegalese side Generation Foot.