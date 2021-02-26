Africa: Gambia U-20 Arrives in Nouakchott Ahead of Africa U-20 Quarter-Final Clash With CAR

The Gambia U-20 team arrived at the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott on Tuesday ahead of their 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship quarter-final encounter with Central Africa Republic on Friday 26 February 2021 at the Stade Olympique at 7 p.m.

The Young Scorpions played all their group matches in Nouadihibou before traveling to Nouakchott for their last eight fixtures with Central Africa Republic.

Coach Matarr and his charges finished second-spot in group C of the continent's bi-annual cadet biggest football jamboree with 4 points after winning one match, drew one and lose one.

Morocco finished top spot in group C with 7 points after winning two matches and drew one.