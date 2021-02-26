Gambia: Team Rihno Edgy to Convalesce in 2nd Division League

25 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Team Rihno Football Club is nervous to recover in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League when they rub shoulders with Gunjur United in their week-seven fixture today, Thursday at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori at 4 p.m.

The Serrekunda London Corner based-club, who lost to Jarra West 1-0 in their last league outing last week, will spar to pip Gunjur United to bounce back in the country's second tier to maintain their hopes of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

The Coastal Town boys will strive to wallop Team Rihno to keep their first division league promotion hopes alive after defeating PSV Wellingara in their previous league match.

Gunjur United thumped Team Rihno 2-0 in the 2019-2020 second division league before The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) declared the country's second tier null and void following the extension of state of public emergency by President Adama Barrow in May 2020 in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

