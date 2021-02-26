Gambia: Kanifing Municipality 3rd Division League Begins On February 27

25 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2020-2021 Kanifing Municipality Regional third division league season is set to begin on 27 February 2021.

As part of the opening games, Blue Star will rub shoulders with Serrekunda United at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium at 4.30 p.m.

The duo will affray to confound each other to clutch the maximum points.

Kanifing East FC will battle it out with Latrikunda Boys FC at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium on the same day. Both sides will tussle to pinch the significant three points.

On Sunday 28 February 2021, BK West will lock horns with Flammens FC at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda at 4.30 p.m., while Manjai FC will play against Super Star Football Academy at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium at 4.30 p.m.

