Nigeria: Northern Governors Resolve to Work With Govt in Fight Against Insecurity

The 19 Northern Governors have resolved to work with the Federal Government to tackle the insecurity bedevilling the region and to create a conducive atmosphere for socio-political, economic growth and development of the country.

In a communique issued at the end of a meeting in Kaduna, the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau said that the governors resolved to map out plans on how to address poverty and underdevelopment in the region.

Lalong said that the governors also reiterated their commitment to work in synergy with governors in other regions to promote harmonious and peaceful coexistence among citizens and all ethnic nationalities.

The governors also resolved to partner with traditional institutions, religious leaders and all relevant stakeholders in the entrenchment of communal harmony, peace and security of the region and the country at large

"We resolved to put more effort to enhance the security and safety of all schools within our domains. We urge security agencies to collaborate with the various State Governments towards achieving this noble objective.

"The forum also resolved to address all humanitarian challenges facing the internally displaced persons through provision of enabling facilities and re-integration back to their communities.

"The Forum further resolved to work with security agencies to address the porous intra and inter border, in order to arrest illicit and illegal movements.

The governors also resolved to address the menace of 'Yan'Sakai', the local vigilante in some States, through meaningful engagements and legislation.

The 19 governors also reiterated its commitment to include rural dwellers, especially farmers/herders, through the provision of equitable opportunities for socio-economic and political participation both in public and private sectors."

The governors resolved to collaborate with meaningful individuals and corporate organizations to invest in areas of Agriculture and Mining in order to improve the economy of the region.

The forum called for due diligence in the execution of Federal Government's economic sustainability plan, wherein N700 billion was earmarked for the project, to boost farming, animal husbandry and other agro-allied businesses.

"This effort will create job opportunities and create wealth for our teeming population."

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria