Nigeria: Rivers - Police Commissioner Disbands Eagle Crack Squad

26 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Anayo Onukwugha

Port Harcourt — Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Eboka Friday, has disbanded the CP's special tactical team, popularly known as Eagle Crack Squad (E-Crack) following complaints of unprofessional conduct by the personnel of the unit.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, said the disbandment was an outcome of the meeting of the management team held on Friday, February 26, 2021.

The statement reads in part: "The Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday has dissolved the Eagle Crack Squad. This was done this morning after a meeting with his Management Team.

"The dissolution is coming on the heels of Complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by the Personnel of the Unit.

"Recall that the CP in his Maiden Press Briefing on Tuesday promised to address all cases of infractions by the Police and increase supervision of the men, with a stern warning to deal with erring officers and hold DPOs/HODs vicariously liable.

"The dissolution is with immediate effect and all Personnel attached to the Unit are to report to the Headquarters for redeployment.

"The public is hereby enjoined to rekindle their trust in the Police, as the Command is committed to giving them improved Policing services that will stand the test of time."

