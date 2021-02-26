Nigeria: Again, Gunmen Abduct Secondary School Students in Zamfara

Gunmen have again attacked a Government Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, kidnapping many in the early hours of Friday.

Although no official statement has come from the state Government or the Police, Channels Television quotes the state commissioner for information, Hon. Suleiman Tunau Anka as saying that the gunmen stormed the school around 1 a.m Friday and abducted the students.

This is coming barely a week after some students and staff of Government Science College Kagara were abducted as government battles to secure their release.

More Details Later...