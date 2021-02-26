Nigeria: Again, Gunmen Abduct Secondary School Students in Zamfara

26 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Gunmen have again attacked a Government Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, kidnapping many in the early hours of Friday.

Although no official statement has come from the state Government or the Police, Channels Television quotes the state commissioner for information, Hon. Suleiman Tunau Anka as saying that the gunmen stormed the school around 1 a.m Friday and abducted the students.

This is coming barely a week after some students and staff of Government Science College Kagara were abducted as government battles to secure their release.

More Details Later...

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.