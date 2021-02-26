Nigeria: WASSCE 2021 - Rivers Govt Kick-Starts Free Registration Process for Candidates

26 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Anayo Onukwugha

Port Harcourt — Rivers State government has kick-started the process for free registration of eligible candidates for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the state.

To this end, the Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniyu Ebeku, met with some principals of some state government-owned secondary schools in Port Harcourt, to discuss issues of sponsorship of the examination by the government.

Addressing the meeting, Ebeku charged the principals to shun corruption in making their submission of eligible candidates and also ensure the number of candidates submitted was within the carrying capacity of their respective schools.

The Commissioner gave the principals till March 2, 2021 as deadline for the completion of their submissions and uploading of their candidates on the RivEmis platform.

He explained that deadline was to enable the Ministry of Education take necessary steps for funding the registration of the candidates before March 15, 2021, which is the deadline set by the examination body for the closure of registration.

Ebeku warned against abuse of / the state government's benevolence in any form, stating that anyone caught will face appropriate sanctions.

The Education Commissoner further directed principals of public schools to notify propective candidates, parents, and guardians on the set deadlines, which cannot be changed.

