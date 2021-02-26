Botswana: Namibia and Botswana Could Partner On Desalination

Namibia and Botswana have elevated plans to partner on a desalination project which could provide the two drought-stricken neighbouring countries with water.

This was announced by State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari, following the conclusion of a working visit by Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi to Namibia on Thursday.

Masisi was in Namibia on a one-day working visit on invitation by President Hage Geingob.

This is the second time Masisi is visiting Namibia in the space of one month.

Hengari said the two presidents discussed challenges and opportunities the two countries share, "with the view of cooperating, especially in the areas of water infrastructure and sustainable development".

Key to the talks, Hengari said, was a discussion on the challenge of water scarcity.

According to Hengari, Geingob informed Masisi that Namibia has put plans in motion to scale up water provision through desalination.

"This would not only ensure water security for Namibia, but could also translate to a win-win solution for Botswana," Geingob was quoted as saying by Hengari.

"Following presentations on opportunities to scale up water provision, the two presidents directed technical experts to work out further plans and to report back on the feasibility of such projects," Hengari said.