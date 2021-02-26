Zimbabwe: Zim UK Business Chamber Launches Platform for Entrepreneurs

26 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

A GROUP of leading entrepreneurs have come together to create a business platform to support UK-based Zimbabwean business people.

The Zimbabwe UK Business Chamber (ZUKBC) will be launched this Saturday, 27 February 2021, and it is a non-profit and apolitical, membership-based organization.

According to ZUKBC chairperson Kennedy Mwedziwendira, the organization will play a critical role in promoting and creating a wide range of opportunities for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) looking to raise their profiles and form strategic partnerships.

The event will be held virtual and prominent guest speakers from Zimbabwe and the UK are expected.

They include UK's Stevenage Mayor Jim Brown and Busisa Moyo, a member of Zimbabwe's Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) and chairperson of the newly formed Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA).

Busisa Moyo

Seasoned event host, Peter 'Soxx' Soko will be hosting the launch.

Peter 'Soxx' Soko

"The pandemic has brought in to focus the need for meaningful and practical support in the business community and we are delighted to be launching a platform we hope will benefit a wide range of Zimbabwean and Southern African businesses that have been established in the UK," said Mwedziwendira.

"After a series of consultations with businesses and business leaders mainly in the UK, the overall consensus was that most of them feel underrepresented in their sectors and we recognised that there was a gap in the market for a platform that will serve our individual and collective interests."

He added; "Supporting businesses is central to the Chamber's objectives and we want to help business owners find practical solutions that will add value."

Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

