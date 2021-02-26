Namibia: Two Tango for WSL Cup Glory

GALZ & Goals know the odds are heavily stacked against them in tomorrow's Women Super Cup final against Tura Magic, but they don't care.

They are not in the business of fearing rivals. If they were, they would not be appearing in their maiden final to begin with, head coach Ronny Hoxobeb says.

His charges, the majority of whom are junior national team players, are not in the title decider by chance, but got there through a combination of hard work and meticulous planning.

"If we can handle Nampol, why not Tura Magic? Our team deserves to be in the final. It was not an easy way here. It's our first final and the spirits are very high. We are both mentally and physically prepared for this cup final," Hoxobeb says.

The final kicks off at 15h00 after the third and fourth place play-off which starts at 10h00. The NFA will livestream both encounters, which will be contested behind closed doors in line with national Covid-19 restrictions.

"Every game requires a different approach because the opponents are not the same. We will adapt our style for this game and do our best," Hoxobeb says.

Galz will be without experienced skipper Mammie Kasaona for the final. Hoxobeb says they would collectively compensate for her absence. The ex-Brave Gladiators centre back, who doubles as the club's assistant coach, has reinvented herself as a midfield enforcer.

"Our captain is very important to us, but we will find a solution to handle the pressure as a team. Everyone is excited for the final, so with the work we are putting in we will be ready to face them come Saturday," says Hoxobeb.

The Magicians are not taking their novice opponents lightly, having also gone into the 2017 WSL Cup final as favourites with poster girl Zenatha Coleman in their ranks, only to be outfought 2-1 by a rugged Nampol at Gobabis.

"Having been here before, we're itching to get our hands on the cup. We're quite excited as we believe this is going to be a good encounter. I hope both teams will come out and give the audience a great match," Tura Magic head coach Shama Gure says.

While not at their spellbinding best, Magic's strength in depth has seen them overwhelm their rivals, with the bulk of their goals being scored in the second half of matches.

Magic's buccaneering defender and captain, Lovisa Mulunga, scored six times in the semi-finals to lead her side to a 11-0 aggregate victory over V-Power Angels.

Just another nine goals tomorrow and she will win the top-scorer award and possibly overall best-player prize of the tournament.

"Top scorer? Me?" she asked.

"I'm more than five goals from Anna [Shikusho, the leading scorer], so I'm not eyeing that. My target is best defender at least. I'll leave the goals to Anna, she's really good at that," Mulunga said.

"Both teams are relatively strong, so it will not be an easy match, but I believe in my team and that we can win this cup."