Namibia: From Balls to Blood Tests

Namibia has produced many gifted netball players over the years, but only a handful hold the distinction of having played in the prestigious World Netball Championships. Kapena Tjombonde (previously Tjihero) is one of them.

The athletic former Liverpool Netball Club star started playing netball while at Aurora Primary School at Okahandja.

She excelled at the sport and continued playing up until her time at the University of Namibia.

Tjombonde developed into one of the most clinical shooters in the Central Netball League during the early 90's, and it was no surprise that the national team selectors came knocking.

"I was fortunate enough to make it onto the national team, and to subsequently represent my country at various international competitions. I want to be remembered as a dedicated, disciplined team player, who was swift on the ball and gave my opponents trouble on the netball court," she says.

"I was a very accurate shooter, who shot goals from any distance in the circle. In fact, my favourite shooting spot was from the line of the circle.

"I retired from competitive netball when I entered a new season in my life, as I needed to focus on my marriage and my family. However, I continued to play social-league netball until 2016," she says.

Tjombonde was selected to the national team from the second division, which is no mean feat.

She represented Namibia against countries like South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho and Swaziland, while she was also part of the only Namibian national netball team that made it to the World Championships in 1995.

The championships were held in Birmingham, Britain, and Tjombonde can brag that she played against top netball nations like New Zealand, Australia, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Cook Island, Wales, and Scotland.

She considers her best match in national colours as the encounter against world champions New Zealand, "because we gave it our utmost best as a team right from the word go until the last whistle. It was expectedly a very tough match.

" . . . that great opportunity of competing against the world's best was like a dream, and it gave us extra motivation," she says.

FACING CHALLENGES

Her netball playing days are now something of the past, as she has taken up the roles of being a wife, mother and the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP).

As the CEO of the NIP Tjombonde is responsible for providing strategic direction and guidance by ensuring that the institution's objectives are compliant with their mandate, relevant legislation, and the institution's performance agreement with relevant stakeholders.

"I believe challenges are part of our daily lives, and what sets us apart is how one views and manages them. The challenges I have faced in my life and as an athlete have allowed me to develop resilience, which has served me beyond netball and in my personal and academic life," she says.

"One of the biggest challenges [at work] is the advent of Covid-19 and its associated impacts."

She says she feels at home in her new position.

"I have a sound understanding of the healthcare industry, and the interplay between the different disciplines assist me in providing leadership and direction to the team," she says.She's been in leadership positions before, she says, "which helped me to gain a solid appreciation of the CEO position, and serves as a compass to navigate my new journey".

Tjombonde holds a law and business master's degree from Bucerius Law School in Germany, an LLB from the University of South Africa, a diploma in nursing science from the University of Namibia, and a post-graduate diploma in company direction from the Graduate Institute of Management and Technology in South Africa.

FAMILY SUPPORT

She is married to Isac Tjombonde, whom she describes as a supportive man, and the marriage is blessed with three talented boys who all excel at sport.

"The life of a woman executive is very special, because there are some duties you cannot take leave from, for example as a mother and wife," she says about balancing work with being a family woman.

"The firm support structures I have are instrumental in juggling the day-to-day balls. I have also discovered the power of habit, which I find to cause stability."

SPREADING WINGS

Tjombonde, who names former Wanderers defender Salome Davin as her toughest opponent, says her sister Ladia Kauari had the biggest influence on her during her playing days.

"My sister believed in me so much that she pushed me to the extent that she did not understand when I made mistakes on the pitch," she says.

Tjombonde was also considered one of the best wing attackers during her playing days, but those accolades, she says, didn't come cheap as she worked hard to perfect her game.

"The wing attack position is a crucial position that feeds the shooters with balls, thereby almost always determining the outcome of the match. The secret is being super fit and very swift to outplay your opponent," she says.Her advice to aspiring young netball players is to not limit themselves.

"Spread your wings and try other positions; you will never know until you try - especially at a younger age. You may just discover you are an exceptional shooter, and not just the defender you thought you are.

"Having a disciplined exercising routine and believing in yourself will help you reap the fruits during matches," she says.