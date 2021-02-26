Namibia: Airports Company Applies for Airnam Liquidation

THE Namibia Airports Company (NAC) is set to apply for the liquidation of Air Namibia in the Windhoek High Court today.

In an urgent application which the NAC filed at the court on Wednesday, the state-owned airports operator says the national airline owes it a total amount of close to N$714 million, and that Air Namibia is itself admitting it is unable to pay its debts.

NAC chief executive officer Bisey /Uirab also says in an affidavit filed at the court that the money which Air Namibia owes the NAC is for services rendered to the airline at various airports in Namibia from the end of October 2014 until now.

/Uirab further says it has become "a notorious fact that for many years Air Namibia has become a bottomless pit" while it received yearly financial bailouts from the government, and that it would be fair to the airline's creditors to have it wound up so that some creditors cannot proceed to have Air Namibia assets attached in an effort to recover money owed to them alone.

The urgent application is scheduled to be heard in the High Court from 09h00 today.