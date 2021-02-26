Somalia: UN Extends African Union Mission Mandate in Somalia

The UN Security Council has voted to renew the mandates of African Union Mission in Somalia on Thursay.

In a statement by the United Kingdom all United Nations unanimously approved to extend the mandate of the peace keeping force in the horn of African nation.

"The UN-authorised African Union mission in Somalia is working to build Somalia's own capacity for its own peace and development," UK said in a tweet.

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) is regional peacekeeping mission operated by the African Union with the approval of the United Nations.

It was created by the African Union's Peace and Security Council on 19th January 2007 with an initial six month mandate.

AMISOM has more than 22,000 soldiers and police from six African countries deployed in Somalia to protect the government there and to fight the militants.