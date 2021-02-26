Somalia: Govt, Opposition Leaders Strike Deal to End Deadlock

26 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The UN on Thursday night lauded the agreement between Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein and the opposition leaders.

The United Nations welcomed the deal as a step towards the interest of of the people and the country's election.

"The UN in Somalia warmly welcomes the agreement announced tonight by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Robpe and the leaders of Galmudug, HirShabelle and Benadir, and the Council of Presidential Candidates, as a positive step, " UN said in a tweet.

UN also urged all involved stakeholders to continue to engage in dialogue to adress other remaining issues in a spirit of compromise and goodwill.

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on Thursday held talks with the opposition leaders struck a deal with opposition leaders to postpone public protests slated for Friday for 10 days.

Roble and the opposition announced a six point after hours long meeting in the capital Mogadishu.

In a statement by the government expressed regret over last Fridays attack on the opposition leaders.

"Pleased to address today the issues on Feb 19 incidents, security & elections," PM Roble said in a tweet.

"Thanks to the Union of Candidates for their flexibility & to President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, the Presidents of GM, HSH & BRA Governor for their contribution to the solution; I call upon all to support it."

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.