Somalia: Govt, Opposition Leaders Strike Deal to End Deadlock

The UN on Thursday night lauded the agreement between Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein and the opposition leaders.

The United Nations welcomed the deal as a step towards the interest of of the people and the country's election.

"The UN in Somalia warmly welcomes the agreement announced tonight by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Robpe and the leaders of Galmudug, HirShabelle and Benadir, and the Council of Presidential Candidates, as a positive step, " UN said in a tweet.

UN also urged all involved stakeholders to continue to engage in dialogue to adress other remaining issues in a spirit of compromise and goodwill.

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on Thursday held talks with the opposition leaders struck a deal with opposition leaders to postpone public protests slated for Friday for 10 days.

Roble and the opposition announced a six point after hours long meeting in the capital Mogadishu.

In a statement by the government expressed regret over last Fridays attack on the opposition leaders.

"Pleased to address today the issues on Feb 19 incidents, security & elections," PM Roble said in a tweet.

"Thanks to the Union of Candidates for their flexibility & to President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, the Presidents of GM, HSH & BRA Governor for their contribution to the solution; I call upon all to support it."