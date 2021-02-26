Nigeria: Gunmen Raze Another Police Station in Nigeria's South-East

26 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

The latest incident brings to three, the number of police facilities that have been attacked in the region, in less than one month.

Unknown gunmen have attacked and razed a police station in Imo State, Nigeria's South-east, bringing the number of police facilities attacked in the region to three in less than one month.

The police spokesperson, Ikeokwu Orlando, who confirmed the attack in a statement, said the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Thursday at Aboh Mbaise Divisional Police State.

Mr Orlando, a superintendent of police, said a female police officer sustained gunshot injury during a gunfight with the gunmen.

"Regrettably, the station that was just renovated after being razed down by hoodlums during the #ENDSARS saga, was again set ablaze," Mr Orlando said in the statement.

He said the police have commenced an investigation into the incident.

Two police stations were attacked recently in Abia State by some unidentified gunmen, leading to the death of some officers.

The most recent of the Abia attacks occurred on Tuesday in Aba, where two officers were killed.

The gunmen set part of the station ablaze and carted away arms and ammunition.

Similarly, two police officers were killed in two separate incidents in Anambra State on Wednesday when some gunmen attacked a police patrol team at a checkpoint in the state.

The Nigerian Army is currently carrying out a joint military operation in Orlu and its environs to rid the area of a pro-Biafra group, IPOB.

Several Nigerian states are facing severe security challenges, including high rates of kidnapping and banditry.

