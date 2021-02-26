Liberia: In Gbarpolu Electoral Dispute - NEC Order Full Scale Investigation

MONROVIA-The National Elections Commission (NEC) has ordered a full scale probe into the Gbarpolu County December 8 and 7, 2020 electoral dispute in which property were damaged and citizens wounded.

Handling down verdict in a complaint filed with the commission by Alfred Koiwood, the Coalition for Democratic Change candidate against the only independent female candidate Botoe Konneh; the Board of Commissioners said an individual alone cannot cause electoral violence hence, its withheld final determination into the matter until a full scale investigation is conducted.

The BOC's ruling read by the Clerk of the Administrative Court, Fofee Sheriff reversed the hearing officer verdict and order him to investigate violence in Gbarpolu and report to the BoC.

However, Lawyers representing the respondent Independent Candidate Botoe Kanneh, led by Cllr. Merfee Kanneh and Complainant Alfred Koiwood's lawyers led by Edwin Barque have taken an exception to the BOC ruling and announced separate appeals to the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia respectively.

The matter grew out of the case the Coalition for Democratic Change CDC, by and through Hon. Alfred Koiwood, Senatorial Candidate, Gbarpolu county, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, petitioner versus Madam Botoe Kanneh, Senatorial Candidate, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, Gbarpolu county, out of the action elections violence.